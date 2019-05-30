Scott Brown will bring a winning mentality and promotion know-how to Harrogate Town

A man who boasts no fewer than five promotions on his CV, Scott Brown says he will bring a winning mentality to Harrogate Town.

The experienced central-midfielder arrived at the CNG Stadium from League One Accrington Stanley last week and is confident that he can help Simon Weaver’s team realise their aim of promotion out of English football’s fifth tier next term.

“I hate losing, even in training. I’m a winner and I know what it takes to get promoted,” the 34-year-old told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“I’ve got a lot of experience and five promotions under my belt and I’ve come here because Harrogate are an ambitious club and I want to help them into League Two.

“The National League is a tough division, it’s a battling league, but you’ll see that most of the teams around the top of it are footballing sides.

“It takes a lot of different things to get promoted, but playing football is important and that’s what Harrogate Town do, so I think we can do well.

“I just can’t wait to get started.”

Brown is no stranger to North Yorkshire or the National League, having helped neighbours York City escape the division back in 2012.

Either side of his time at Bootham Crescent, the ex-England youth international has played regularly in the Football League, clocking up more than 200 appearances.

And, having turned out 37 times for Accrington last term, it comes as no surprise that the club were keen to extend his stay, yet Brown says his head was turned by the interest shown by Weaver and his assistant, Paul Thirlwell.

“When the season finished, the gaffer at Accrington [John Coleman] offered me another year and I asked him about how much I would play next year,” Brown added.

“He then went on holiday and before I had chance to speak to him again I found out through my agent that there was some interest, from Harrogate and a few others.

“I met with the gaffer and Thirs and had a chat. They told me about their plans and their ambition to try and get into League Two.

“After that meeting my mind was made up. I thought then that if they came back with the right deal then I’d definitely sign it.

“Their methods of football suit my game, so it was a no-brainer really.

“I just want to play as much and for as long as I can in a team that won’t kick long balls over my head for 90 minutes and a two-year deal here will hopefully allow me to do exactly that.”