Sarah Barry 'incredibly excited' to be appointed Harrogate Town's CEO

Sarah Barry. Picture: Submitted

The former managing director of local radio station Stray FM will begin her role with the League Two Sulphurites on September 13.

“I have always known there was something very special about this club, its people and spirit,” Harrogate-born Barry said.

“From the start, I felt aligned with what it represents so this move feels very natural for me.

Harrogate Town chairman Irving Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

“I’m passionate about my hometown and nothing can bring people together like football can, which I also love, so I am incredibly excited to be joining.

“I admire and respect everyone associated who have worked hard through the most challenging of times. I’d like to harness all that is special already and add to it, in the spirit of Harrogate Town.”

Having initially worked for the Yorkshire Post, Barry joined Stray FM – Harrogate’s first radio station in 1994 – marking the start of a varied management career in commercial radio across the county.

She later returned to Stray FM as managing director and went on to be named awarded Harrogate Ambassador of the Year at the 2016 Hospitality and Tourism Awards.

“I am delighted that Sarah is going to join Harrogate Town in a new role as Chief Executive Officer,” Sulphurites chairman Irving Weaver said.

“Sarah has a wealth of experience and business acumen in leading a team, with 25 growing a successful media business at Stray FM.