Sam Folarin celebrates his final goal in Harrogate Town colours. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The writing had been on the wall for some time as far as Sam Folarin was concerned.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the quickest – if not the quickest – footballers outside of English football’s top two tiers, and a player with a huge amount of raw potential, left Harrogate Town for non-league football on Friday evening. Yet, nobody was really surprised.

The 24-year-old forward was the struggling Sulphurites’ joint-second leading goal-scorer, albeit with a modest three goals in all competitions. He is, on his day, a lightning fast force to be reckoned with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those days were however all too infrequent and, as a result, Folarin has been allowed to join National League Hartlepool United for an undisclosed fee.

Sam Folarin scored his last goal for Harrogate Town during August's 1-0 League Two win at Colchester United.

A starter in just two of Harrogate’s last 17 matches in all competitions, the former Middlesbrough man hadn’t even made the substitutes’ bench for their two most recent fixtures.

Thus, it became fairly obvious that Folarin was one of the players that Simon Weaver was referring to when he mentioned possible outgoings for a couple of members of his squad before the end of the transfer window.

Yet, this was supposed to be Folarin’s breakthrough campaign. A deadline day arrival from Boro at the start of 2022/23, his contract ran out last summer, but he was handed a new deal in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a big year for Sam in his development as a footballer,” Weaver said at the time. “If he gets it right and gets himself fit then he is a huge asset to this football club.”

Sam Folarin put pen to paper on a one-year contract at Wetherby Road in May 2024. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Although it was only evident in flashes, his ability was there for all to see, with his League Two debut against Salford City in September 2022 a prime example of what Folarin was capable of when he applied himself.

Anything resembling consistency has however always been an issue. He managed four goals and three assists in 30 appearances during his first year at Wetherby Road, but failed to establish himself as a regular starter.

Last term, Folarin began to deliver on a more regular basis, contributing eight goals and three assists in 27 matches before a hamstring injury ruled him out for the best part of three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season began as it was supposed to, with three goals in the space of as many matches during the early weeks of the campaign.

The first arrived as Town upset League One Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup first round on August 13. The next, a powerful header, came four days later and in dramatic fashion, salvaging a late point away at Accrington Stanley.

The following Saturday, he benefited from a horrific defensive mix-up to net the only goal of the game as Harrogate won ugly at Colchester United.

But, since that point, Folarin has struggled to make any kind of an impression. At times, his body language has let him down and he has looked disinterested and even unwilling to run for the cause on occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Josh March and Jack Muldoon currently Weaver’s two first-choice strikers and Olly Sanderson and Tom Cursons fresh through the door, Town’s fastest forward has fallen a long way down the pecking order.

Given how good he can be when he wants to be, letting Folarin go is a decision that Town may live to regret. He is, after all, only 24. But, a lot needs to change if he is to realise his full potential and make the Sulphurites wish they had kept persevering.