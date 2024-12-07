Salford City 2 Harrogate Town 0: Simon Weaver 'embarrassed' by 'soft' Sulphurites

Harrogate Town suffered a 2-0 defeat on the road at Salford City on Tuesday evening. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver said he was “embarrassed” by Harrogate Town’s performance against Salford City, accusing his players of “sauntering around” and looking “a bit soft”.

The Sulphurites’ three-match winning run was ended by a 2-0 defeat at the Peninsula Stadium, with the visiting side second best for almost the entirety of the contest.

They started reasonably brightly, and Warren Burrell missed an early sitter from six yards, but after Ben Woodburn fired the Ammies into a 10th-minute lead, the hosts did not look back.

Cole Stockton’s 72nd-minute finish ended the game as a contest, and Town’s manager did not hold back after the final whistle, delivering a withering assessment of his team’s efforts.

"It just looked terrible and I’m embarrassed about that performance,” Weaver said.

“It starts with attitude and the attitude was lacking bite, lacking energy and intensity tonight.

“We sauntered around and looked a bit soft. There’s players looking for free-kicks, looking for contact to go down. I don't like it, I hate that side of football. I don't want to see Harrogate Town players turning up and begging for free-kicks, squealing.

“We were wanting a reaction after half-time and there were moments where we huffed and puffed, but without any real quality.

"I am devastated. The level of performance I saw tonight, I did not see it coming.”

Tuesday’s loss sees Town drop one place to 18th in the League Two standings.