Salford City 2 Harrogate Town 0: No complaints from Simon Weaver about Ammies' opener

Harrogate Town goalkeeper Mark Oxley receives medical attention before being substituted shortly after Salford City broke the deadlock in Saturday's League Two clash at Moor Lane. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

With the game still goalless, the Sulphurites looked to be on course for at least a point from Saturday's League Two clash at Moor Lane when disaster struck in the 70th minute.

Out-of-form Town had restricted their promotion-chasing hosts to limited opportunities, while creating a number of decent openings at the other end of the field.

But, when a knock-down from a hopeful ball into the box was left by Harrogate substitute Mark Beck for goalkeeper Mark Oxley, Ryan Watson was able to nip in and steal possession.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver watches on from the sidelines.

In the process, Oxley suffered an injury which left him grounded and clutching his lower leg, meaning the away goal was unguarded as Watson crossed from the left-hand byline for Matt Smith to nod home from close range.

Asked whether he felt referee Andrew Kitchen should have stopped the game, Weaver replied: "It's a difficult one. I think in the rule-book, you stop play if it's a head injury and it obviously wasn't that.

"It is the goalkeeper but, to be honest, I think it's happened so quickly that it's difficult. I'll have to watch it back before I make any solid comment.

"I can't blame them [Salford] we're just on a run where we just need the rub of the green.

"I don't know the extent [of Oxley's injury]. I just know there's a mix-up and he's limped off and in a bad state. We probably won't know the extent until he has an X-ray, it could be another season-over job, we'll have to see."

Former Leeds United and Fulham forward Smith went on to add an acrobatic second goal five minutes later to wrap up the points for Salford, leaving Weaver to bemoan his own side's inability to put the ball in the back of the net.

Leading marksman Luke Armstrong missed a glorious one-on-one opportunity early on, while strike partner Calum Kavanagh also failed to capitalise on a couple of decent openings before Armstrong hit in the inside of the post late on.

"We played some decent football, we created plenty of chances. It just wasn't our day," Town's manager added.

"There were plenty of opportunities. We should have been more ruthless. We hit the inside of the post and the ball has nearly rolled across the line, but didn't.

"The finishing could have been better all day. We've had chances because of the effort and because on a bobbly pitch we have been creative.

"We need proper conviction when it comes to finishing the chances. The stats don't lie. We have conceded far too many soft goals this year under no pressure, but we have scored a lot.

"But, in recent games, we haven't put the ball in the back of the net as many times as we clearly should have done."

Saturday's loss was Town's sixth in eight matches, and although Weaver wasn't unhappy with his players' overall performance, he conceded that improvement is required.

"I think for the majority of the game we played very well. I thought we were the better team," he continued.

"I've got to give the lads credit today. I don't think any supporter could suggest that any of our players are not fighting for the club, not fighting for themselves as a team. They've been a credit in terms of the effort level.

"We know that we need to improve at this level, but we've done that in two previous leagues and we've been promoted. So, if we improve the same amount as we have done in previous years we will be up there amongst the best in years to come."