Ryan Qualter survives 'rollercoaster of emotions' as Tadcaster Albion snatch dramatic late win against Beverley Town

By Rhys Howell
Published 28th Jul 2025, 14:29 BST
Tadcaster Albion's players celebrate after Spencer Harris' late goal earned them a dramatic late victory over Beverley Town. Pictures: Keith Handley
Tadcaster Albion's players celebrate after Spencer Harris' late goal earned them a dramatic late victory over Beverley Town. Pictures: Keith Handley
Ryan Qualter described his first competitive game in charge of Tadcaster Albion as a “rollercoaster of emotions”.

But the new man in charge at Ings Lane was ultimately left “buzzing” after Spencer Harris’ fine last-gasp strike earned the Brewers a dramatic 3-2 victory over Beverley Town.

Charlie Owen struck early on before Kieran Greenway added a second shortly after half-time to put the hosts in full control.

Goals from McCauley Snelgrove and Nathan Hotte got Beverley back on terms, only for Harris to curl a first-time effort into the top corner of the away net from the edge of the penalty area to settle matters in stoppage time.

Brewers boss Ryan Qualter was able to enjoy a victory in his first competitive game in charge of the club.
Brewers boss Ryan Qualter was able to enjoy a victory in his first competitive game in charge of the club.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said Qualter. “You always want to get off to a good start in the league and Beverley are a fantastic side, you can see the quality they have got.

"It was a bit of a rollercoaster of emotions in the game. The only thing I was disappointed about at half-time is that is was only 1-0. I think it could have been more.

"We then went 2-0 up and I thought we were comfortable. We made silly mistakes, but they are the kind of mistakes we have got to learn from.

"But for the lads to keep pressing to the final minutes and it is a wonder-strike on the edge of the box from Spenny, and that is why we brought him in.

"It was stressful. The first game was always going to be a rollercoaster, but I loved every minute. I haven’t had a buzz in football like that in a long time.”

Tadcaster return to action this Saturday when they visit Thornaby in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup (3pm).

