Oliver Norman netted Tadcaster Albion's opening goal at Bottesford. Picture: David Lindsay

Tadcaster Albion manager Ryan Qualter declared himself "proud" of his Tadcaster Albion side after they extended their unbeaten run into a seventh game to pull four points clear at the top of the table.

The NCEL Premier Division leaders beat Bottesford Town 3-1 on Saturday afternoon, putting a bit of daylight between themselves and the chasing pack in the process.

Oliver Norman and new signing Oli Johnson struck in the first half to hand the Brewers a 2-0 interval lead before Luke Ayris pulled one back on 69 minutes.

But, Matthew Mulhearn found the net in the 83rd minute to make the game safe, wrapping up a seventh Taddy victory in 10 league outings.

"Being unbeaten for seven matches is some going, especially when you're playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday," Qualter said.

"It's something that we are really proud of because during those seven games, we have played some very good teams.

"The players are doing the hard bit on the pitch and they deserve the plaudits. We do our bit off it, of course we do, and it's a real collective effort."

Albion had enough chances to have been further ahead by the interval and Qualter felt that his players made things harder for themselves than they needed to be.

But, ultimately, he was more than satisfied with their day's work.

"I am delighted with the three points," Qualter added.

"It is probably the most chuffed I have been so far, not necessarily with the performance, but because we've come here and got the three points.

"These are the games that you will look back on at the end of the season and go 'ooh, that was a good three points', because Bottesford have got some good players."