Tadcaster Albion manager Ryan Qualter. Picture: Keith Handley

Ryan Qualter said he was “disappointed” by Tadcaster Albion’s failure to see off Thackley on Saturday, but conceded that he cannot have any real complaints about his side’s start to the season.

The Brewers remain top of the NCEL Premier Division standings with a tally of 20 points from their opening nine matches, despite being held to a 1-1 draw on home soil at the weekend.

Having produced another below-par first-half display, Albion edged ahead through Thomas Green’s volley two minutes into the second period, but failed to build on that lead.

They were eventually pegged back when Thackley’s Thomas Whelan struck in the 73rd minute, and Qualter insisted that the visitors ultimately got what they “deserved”.

But, although frustrated by what he saw for large parts of the game, the Taddy boss said he also has to take into account the bigger picture.

“Saturday was an opportunity to build on a really good away point at Barton and the win at home against Knaresborough last week,” Qualter said.

“But, the way we are starting games, I am concerned, because it is hampering us at the moment.

“Overall, I’m disappointed because I don’t think that we ever really got going and Thackley deserved a point, fair play to them.

“But, it’s probably a bit harsh to say that I am concerned. We are six unbeaten and we are delighted with the start we have made.

“We are probably being a bit critical because of the standards that the boys have set. And we just dropped below them against Thackley.”

Albion return to action this Saturday when they visit 15th-placed Bottesford (3pm).