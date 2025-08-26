Tadcaster Albion manager Ryan Qualter. Picture: Keith Handley

Ryan Qualter wasn’t entirely satisfied with Tadcaster Albion’s performance at Squires Gate, but said that progressing to the next round of the FA Vase was ultimately all that mattered.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brewers had to come from behind to win Saturday’s first qualifying round tie following a below-par first-half showing, with Alfie Dean’s stoppage-time strike eventually securing a 2-1 success.

And although he felt that his side were again guilty of making a “slow” start, the Albion boss felt that they did enough in the second period to deserve their victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s nice to be through to the next round, we want to have a run in this competition,” Qualter said.

"At the end of the day, in cup competitions, you need to win and get through to the next round and we have done that.

"We have this habit at the moment, that we need to sort, where we start slow. We’ve conceded a really sloppy goal with nobody taking control in the 18-yard box.

"But then the second half, I think it’s fair to say that we dominated large parts, we just should have been more clinical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But, when you’ve got players like Alfie on the pitch, he has got that quality, and if you don’t shoot, you don’t score, and we are just delighted to get through after a long journey. It was a good day all-round.”

Tadcaster fell behind with just five minutes on the clock, Ben Thomas firing home following a spell of pinball inside the away box.

Oliver Green levelled things up just before the half hour, with a close-range finish following a short corner, and after a much-improved second-half display, snatched a late winner when Dean’s effort bobbled into the bottom corner.

Saturday’s victory followed on from a 3-0 home triumph over Horbury Town in midweek which left Albion top of the NCEL Premier Division table with 12 points to their name from five matches.

Striker Green was the star of the show in that game as he notched in the 36th, 45th and 86th minutes to complete a fine hat-trick.