Ryan Qualter 'delighted' with Tadcaster Albion's FA Vase win, but not entirely satisfied with performance at Squires Gate FC

By Rhys Howell
Published 26th Aug 2025, 08:51 BST
Tadcaster Albion manager Ryan Qualter. Picture: Keith Handleyplaceholder image
Tadcaster Albion manager Ryan Qualter. Picture: Keith Handley
Ryan Qualter wasn’t entirely satisfied with Tadcaster Albion’s performance at Squires Gate, but said that progressing to the next round of the FA Vase was ultimately all that mattered.

The Brewers had to come from behind to win Saturday’s first qualifying round tie following a below-par first-half showing, with Alfie Dean’s stoppage-time strike eventually securing a 2-1 success.

And although he felt that his side were again guilty of making a “slow” start, the Albion boss felt that they did enough in the second period to deserve their victory.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s nice to be through to the next round, we want to have a run in this competition,” Qualter said.

"At the end of the day, in cup competitions, you need to win and get through to the next round and we have done that.

"We have this habit at the moment, that we need to sort, where we start slow. We’ve conceded a really sloppy goal with nobody taking control in the 18-yard box.

"But then the second half, I think it’s fair to say that we dominated large parts, we just should have been more clinical.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But, when you’ve got players like Alfie on the pitch, he has got that quality, and if you don’t shoot, you don’t score, and we are just delighted to get through after a long journey. It was a good day all-round.”

Tadcaster fell behind with just five minutes on the clock, Ben Thomas firing home following a spell of pinball inside the away box.

Oliver Green levelled things up just before the half hour, with a close-range finish following a short corner, and after a much-improved second-half display, snatched a late winner when Dean’s effort bobbled into the bottom corner.

Saturday’s victory followed on from a 3-0 home triumph over Horbury Town in midweek which left Albion top of the NCEL Premier Division table with 12 points to their name from five matches.

Striker Green was the star of the show in that game as he notched in the 36th, 45th and 86th minutes to complete a fine hat-trick.

Related topics:FA VaseAlbion
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice