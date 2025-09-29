Tadcaster Albion had gone 10 games without suffering a defeat prior to Saturday's loss at Liversedge. Picture: David Lindsay

Ryan Qualter has challenged his Tadcaster Albion players to put together another long unbeaten run in the wake of Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Liversedge.

Having gone 10 matches without defeat, the NCEL Premier Division leaders came unstuck when they visited their fellow high-flyers on Saturday afternoon.

And, although he conceded that the hosts “deserved” all three points, the Brewers boss didn’t feel his own side played too badly, and says he fully expects them to make a swift return to winning ways.

"We were 10 unbeaten, we’ve got to take Saturday on the chin and start a new run now,” Qualter said.

"It has been an outstanding start and the lads deserve all the plaudits they have been getting.

"Defeats happen in football. I’ve said to the boys that they have to stick together and we start again this week.

"A 3-0 score-line means that it looks worse than it was on Saturday, but we have gone to Liversedge and for large parts we are happy with the performance.

"But, when you play against good sides at any level of football and you make mistakes, they will punish you.”

Liversedge took the lead with just 12 minutes on the clock when Antony Brown found the net, but there were no more goals before the interval.

Former Tadcaster forward Alfie Dean then struck against his old club to double the home advantage in the 74th minute, before Alex Wollerton wrapped things up late on.

"Liversedge probably deserved to win,” Qualter added. “I don’t think that it was a 3-0 game, but they are a quality side.

"They are well organised, they have got a team full of men and they know how to win football matches.

"You could see when they went 1-0 up that it was going to be an uphill task, but I thought that we came out in the second half and did really well for 10 to 15 minutes.

"But, we then gave them another chance and quality teams will punish you.”

Saturday’s result sees Albion’s lead at the summit trimmed to four points ahead of this Friday evening’s trip to Golcar United (3pm).