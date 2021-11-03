Ryan Fallowfield started and provided an assist during Harrogate Town's 3-2 defeat at Hartlepool United on October 23, but did not even make the substitutes' bench for the Sulphurites' next game. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 25-year-old had started each of the Sulphurites’ previous seven matches at right-back, but didn’t even make the substitutes’ bench at the weekend.

Connor Hall was drafted straight back in at centre-half on his return from injury, with Warren Burrell shifting across to the right-hand side of Weaver’s back-four at the expense of Fallowfield, who was indeed fit and available for selection.

“There’s no injury and no fall-out where Ryan is concerned,” the Town boss told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

“He has simply played his part in a defence that has been conceding too many goals recently and I’ve made a decision.

“It’s not just been Ryan, it’s been different individuals, and collectively we have not been defending well enough, that’s clear to see.

“We went through some videos and Ryan held his hands up, he said himself that there are areas that he wants to work on.

“We are searching for clean-sheets at the moment. If we think back to the goals that we have conceded in the last few weeks, it hasn’t been good enough and these players are an honest enough bunch to admit that.”

Weaver has spoken extensively about his side’s defensive issues of late, though there has been no significant improvement at the back, with soft goals conceded in each of the last four outings, a run of games that has seen Town pick up just a solitary point from the 12 on offer.

But, with the club seventh in the League Two standings , the Harrogate chief insists that there isn’t anything drastically wrong.

“There’s no hiding place at this level. As I say, we haven’t been solid enough and we’ve conceded a number of avoidable goals in the past four games,” he added.

“We would probably still be in the top two or the top three if these moments where people have switched off hadn’t happened.

“Defensive slip-ups have cost us, they have lost us games. But, we’ve suffered three one-goal defeats and we have been well in all of these matches.

“When you take a step back and look at the overall picture, we’re doing okay aren’t we, we are right up there. It’s little things that we’ve not been getting right that have ended up becoming big moments.