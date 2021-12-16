Ryan Fallowfield says Harrogate Town's defenders must do their talking on the pitch

Harrogate Town right-back Ryan Fallowfield injured his groin during training late last month. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

That is the view of right-back Ryan Fallowfield, who returned from a groin injury a week-and-a-half earlier than expected when he was introduced as a late substitute during Saturday’s 2-1 home loss to Northampton.

That defeat was the Sulphurites’ second in the space of four days following a 4-1 beating by Forest Green Rovers - the outcome of both encounters owing much to the hosts’ ongoing issues when it comes to defending balls into their penalty area.

Plenty has been made of Town’s frailties at the back this term, but Fallowfield insists that the solution to their defensive problems lies in actions rather than words.

Ryan Fallowfield in action against Hartlepool United earlier this season.

“As players, we can say all the right things, we can come up with all the right answers. But, what matters is that we start delivering on the pitch and doing what we are paid for, which is keeping the ball out of the back of our net,” the 25-year-old said.

“It’s quite evident that the downside at the moment is the fact that we are conceding too many goals. It’s a collective thing as a defence and it reflects badly on whoever is playing in the back-four.

“I’ve been a part of the problem, I’ve been at fault for some goals, and so have some of the other lads. The gaffer has told me things that I need to work on like my one-versus-one defending, stopping crosses into the box, defending the far post better.

“It is up to us to get better and to address these issues because there is an art to defending and we have to start keeping more clean-sheets.”

Town boss Simon Weaver has, understandably, been critical of the way his side have defended in recent matches – and for large chunks of a season which began with the Wetherby Road outfit flirting with the League Two summit.

But, Fallowfield does not feel that his manager’s words, nor any external noise, creates additional pressure for either him or any of his defensive colleagues as they bid to start climbing the table once again.

“Pressure is just part of football,” he added.

“You’re always going to be under some when you’re not winning games and if you can’t handle it, then you are in the wrong game.

“I suppose there is probably a bit more pressure when it [conceding] keeps happening because it means that the lads at the other end are needing to score three or four to win us a game – so that is extra pressure.