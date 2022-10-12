Ruthless Knaresborough Town Women extend their perfect start to the season

Knaresborough Town Women made it four wins out of four for 2022/23 when they beat Skipton Town Ladies Development at Manse Lane. Pictures: Caught Light Photography

Sunday’s win was the Manse Lane outfit’s fourth in as many matches so far this term and keeps them top of West Riding County Women’s League Division Four.

Mike Bligh’s team started the game well with both Eva Jenkins and Grace Adams having chances to get on the score-sheet inside the first few minutes.

Despite creating several early chances, it took to the 22nd minute for the hosts to open their account, Chloe Hickson sending a fine, dipping effort over the head of the visiting goalkeeper.

Action from Knaresborough Town Women's 8-1 mauling of Skipton Town Ladies Development.

Knaresborough quickly followed up their first goal with their second. A great cross by Grace Adams found Eva Jenkins in the area and she controlled the ball and finished with a shot across the keeper and into the far corner.

It was Adams’ turn next as she slotted home a cross in from the left wing for 3-0.

Skipton were handed a lifeline right at the end of the first half when a mistake by the Town defence saw possession gifted away and a great finish by Mia Themistocleous reduced the deficit.

Having had the better of the opening half, Knaresborough began the second looking the stronger of the two teams, forcing a number of outstanding saves from the overworked visiting goalkeeper.

Bligh’s charges were not to be denied, however, and nine minutes after the resumption Emily Crispin fired in from the centre of the penalty area to make it 4-1.

Rachel Carmichael’s piledriver then thudded against the crossbar and bounced out, but Boro did not have to wait long for their fifth goal as Maddie Ashby cut in off the right and beat the keeper at her near post from what looked from an impossible angle.

Eva Jenkins then got her second of the afternoon following a right-wing centre, her firm shot by the forward spilled by the Skipton custodian and squirming over the line.

A seventh goal arrived when a short-corner found its way to the feet of Ashby, who was never going to miss from close range.

