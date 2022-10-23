Veteran Harrogate Town defender Rory McArdle impressed during his side's 1-1 draw with Tranmere Rovers. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites became the first team to breach the Merseysiders’ miserly defence in more than eight hours of league football when Matty Daly fired them ahead shortly before half-time.

But, while Town shaded the first 45, they found themselves on the back foot in the second and had to withstand some serious pressure both before and after Jordan Turnbull’s 57th-minute equaliser.

Tranmere delivered a succession of balls into dangerous areas as they turned the screw, but 35-year-old McArdle stood tall inside his own box, showing all of his experience as he made first contact time after time, producing a string of crucial interventions.

Simon Weaver watches on from the sidelines during Harrogate Town's League Two clash with Tranmere Rovers at the EnviroVent Stadium. Picture: Paul Thompson

He finished the afternoon having effected 10 clearances - more than anyone else on the pitch - won six aerial duels, made two interceptions and one block.

And Weaver was of the opinion that his side wouldn’t have held out for a share of the spoils without the former Northern Ireland international.

“Rory was huge,” the Town boss reflected.

“He was absolutely integral to us getting a point because they didn’t half get some balls into our box, especially later on after they really grew into the game.

“They’ve got some good widemen, they got their full-backs overlapping and delivered crosses, but Rory was right in the middle of the six-yard-box on countless occasions and I’m sure he will have a headache tonight.

“We were on the back foot weren’t we, it was difficult, but you’d expect that against Tranmere, who have good players, but defending is part of the game and, with Rory on the pitch, he was a man-mountain for us and kept the score at 1-1.”

McArdle’s task wasn’t made any easier by central-defensive partner Joe Mattock’s 44th-minute departure with a hamstring injury, his exit forcing Weaver into a re-shuffle which saw Warren Burrell drop from midfield into Town’s back-line.

And, while Weaver felt that Burrell did a good job at centre-half, he thought that his presence was missed in the engine room.

"We smothered Tranmere with Josh Falkingham and Warren in there, they were brilliant,” the Harrogate chief added.

"But, unfortunately that injury to Joe Mattock meant that we had to look at it. We thought that Warren’s experience in soaking up pressure and the pace he has meant that we could still squeeze up the pitch and nullify them with him in there.

"He did well defensively, but I do think we missed him in the middle because he is one of the best around at winning that battle, which is something that has given us a good platform in a couple of our last few games.

"I thought Josh Austerfield did okay when he came on, but it was difficult. It became a bit like a basketball match, Tranmere settled on the second balls and got us on the back foot and we had to dig in.”

