Rory McArdle 'delighted' to join Harrogate Town - a club on the up

Rory McArdle is Harrogate Town's fourth signing of the close season. Picture: Getty Images

The experienced 34-year-old centre-half and former Northern Ireland international became the Sulphurites’ fourth capture of the summer transfer window when he made the switch from League Two rivals Exeter City this week.

With more than 400 Football League appearances playing for the likes of Rochdale, Bradford City and Scunthorpe under his belt, McArdle already boasts a wealth of experience, but insists that a new challenge with at Wetherby Road is something that he is “looking forward to”.

He said: “I’m delighted. Once I was aware there was interest, I was keen to pursue it and get the deal over the line.

Rory McArdle signs on at Wetherby Road.

“From the outside looking in and seeing how far the club has come over recent years, it’s something that’s going in the right direction.

“They’re looking to keep building on the success they’ve had, especially last year and that’s something I’m looking forward to and wanting to be a part of.”

McArdle started his career with Sheffield Wednesday before signing for Rochdale and making more than 125 appearances during his three-year stint at Spotland.

He then moved north of the border to Aberdeen for two seasons, joining Bradford in 2012.

The Northern Irishman became a key figure for the Bantams and featured heavily in their remarkable League Cup run in the 2012/13 season, scoring against Aston Villa in the semi-finals and then starting the final at Wembley against Swansea.

He also has promotion-winning experience with Bradford having scored in the 2012/13 League Two play-off final, helping City sink Northampton.