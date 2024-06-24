Rod McDonald leaves Harrogate Town to join Notts County for undisclosed transfer fee
Centre-half Rod McDonald has left the Sulphurites to join League Two rivals Notts County for an undisclosed fee, following 10-goal attacker Abraham Odoh out of the exit door.
McDonald, 32, only signed for Harrogate from Crewe Alexandra a year ago, and although he missed a big chunk of the 2023/24 season through injury, he was a commanding presence at the back during the 26 matches he did feature in.
Indeed, his partnership with Anthony O’Connor at the heart of Simon Weaver’s defence was key to Town being able to mount a genuine push from promotion for the first time since they were promoted into the Football League in 2020.
McDonald made his competitive debut during Harrogate’s 1-0 victory at Doncaster Rovers on the opening day of last season and would net his only goal for the club in an FA Cup win at Marine.
A statement released by Town on Monday evening thanked the player “for his efforts while at the club”.
Sulphurites boss Weaver has confirmed that he was already in talks with a defender who he was looking to add to his squad prior to McDonald’s departure.
Harrogate’s only bit of incoming business so far this summer saw versatile attacker Stephen Duke-McKenna arrive on a free transfer following his release by QPR.
Odoh’s exit was announced last month, the former Charlton man signing for League One Peterborough United, for a six-figure sum.
