Influential defender Rod McDonald has left Harrogate Town. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town have seen another one of their top performers lured away from Wetherby Road.

Centre-half Rod McDonald has left the Sulphurites to join League Two rivals Notts County for an undisclosed fee, following 10-goal attacker Abraham Odoh out of the exit door.

McDonald, 32, only signed for Harrogate from Crewe Alexandra a year ago, and although he missed a big chunk of the 2023/24 season through injury, he was a commanding presence at the back during the 26 matches he did feature in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, his partnership with Anthony O’Connor at the heart of Simon Weaver’s defence was key to Town being able to mount a genuine push from promotion for the first time since they were promoted into the Football League in 2020.

McDonald made his competitive debut during Harrogate’s 1-0 victory at Doncaster Rovers on the opening day of last season and would net his only goal for the club in an FA Cup win at Marine.

A statement released by Town on Monday evening thanked the player “for his efforts while at the club”.

Sulphurites boss Weaver has confirmed that he was already in talks with a defender who he was looking to add to his squad prior to McDonald’s departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate’s only bit of incoming business so far this summer saw versatile attacker Stephen Duke-McKenna arrive on a free transfer following his release by QPR.