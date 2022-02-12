Calum Kavanagh has made three appearances for Harrogate Town since joining on loan from Middlesbrough at the end of January. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The on-loan Middlesbrough striker was left out of the Sulphurites’ squad for Tuesday’s home defeat to Crawley as a precaution, but had training sessions on Thursday and Friday to prove his fitness.

And Town boss Simon Weaver hopes the highly-rated 18-year-old will be okay to travel to Spotland.

“Calum was out injured on Tuesday, he’s got a slight strain in his quad,” the Town boss explained.

Calum Kavanagh in action for Harrogate Town against Bradford City.

“He was feeling it, so Rachel [Davis, club physiotherapist] said we’d better not risk him and potentially make it worse.

“But, he should be okay for Saturday.”

Kavanagh joined Harrogate on loan from Championship Boro towards the end of the January transfer window and made his debut for the club from the substitutes' bench at Stevenage.

He then went on to start recent home games against Mansfield and Bradford City before being left out against Crawley on Tuesday evening.

Should he not recover in time to take on Dale, then Town will go into that game missing five players who are currently sidelined through injury.