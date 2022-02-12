Rochdale AFC v Harrogate Town: Calum Kavanagh expected to return from injury
Calum Kavanagh is expected to be available for selection when Harrogate Town visit Rochdale in League Two on Saturday (3pm).
The on-loan Middlesbrough striker was left out of the Sulphurites’ squad for Tuesday’s home defeat to Crawley as a precaution, but had training sessions on Thursday and Friday to prove his fitness.
And Town boss Simon Weaver hopes the highly-rated 18-year-old will be okay to travel to Spotland.
“Calum was out injured on Tuesday, he’s got a slight strain in his quad,” the Town boss explained.
“He was feeling it, so Rachel [Davis, club physiotherapist] said we’d better not risk him and potentially make it worse.
“But, he should be okay for Saturday.”
Kavanagh joined Harrogate on loan from Championship Boro towards the end of the January transfer window and made his debut for the club from the substitutes' bench at Stevenage.
He then went on to start recent home games against Mansfield and Bradford City before being left out against Crawley on Tuesday evening.
Should he not recover in time to take on Dale, then Town will go into that game missing five players who are currently sidelined through injury.
Centre-halves Rory McArdle and Lewis Richards both sustained tears to muscles in the groin area during last week’s draw with Mansfield, while long-term absentees right-back Ryan Fallowfield and winger Simon Power also remain sidelined.