Kyle Ferguson has left Harrogate Town to sign for National League Rochdale. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 23-year-old centre-half left the League Two Sulphurites to sign for National League Rochdale on a permanent deal last week having been told he was free to find himself a new club ahead of 2023/24.

Ferguson only joined Harrogate on a two-year deal from fifth-tier Altrincham last summer but managed just seven appearances in all competitions before being allowed to return to the Robins on loan in January.

Having found regular game-time scarce during the early months of the 2022/23 campaign, he appeared to have produced a breakthrough performance when he shone during Town’s 4-1 victory at Rochdale in early December, only to then pick up a knee injury which ruled him out for a couple of months. He did not feature for the Sulphurites again after that point.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

But Weaver remains an admirer of Ferguson’s and says he would be surprised if the big defender does not end up playing his football higher up the pyramid in the not-too-distant future.

"We wish Kyle well at Rochdale, and I am sure that if he can go on and bank 40 games per season there then he’ll be back in the EFL before too long,” the Town boss told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"He had some good games for us, particularly away at Rochdale on what was his last appearance, and he obviously made quite the impression on them.

"But, the way we have gone since January, which is playing with really experienced central defenders, that is what we are going to stick with moving forwards. I think that experience back there was crucial during the second half of the season and I don’t want to alter that too much.

"We’ve got Anthony O’Connor and Joe Mattock, Warren Burrell and have brought in Rod McDonald – all experienced lads in that position.