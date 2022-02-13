Rochdale AFC 3 Harrogate Town 3: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town's on-loan Sunderland winger Jack Diamond was a constant thorn in Rochdale's side. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's players performed during a pulsating League Two encounter.

Mark Oxley 7.5 - Produced two excellent first-half saves from Jake Ball and then Stephen Dooley, the second of which he had no right to make. Also came up with a couple more decent stops from goal-bound free-kicks and a close-range effort from Max Clark. Will naturally be disappointed to have been beaten three times, but didn't get enough help from those in front of him.

George Thomson 5.5 - Clark skipped inside Town's right-back with relative ease as he curled in the hosts' early equaliser. Didn't make any glaring mistakes, though at times he didn't look a natural defender, which, of course, he isn't. Will probably feel that Brahima Diarra could have provided him with a bit more cover on occasion.

Alex Pattison netted a brace of goals from midfield.

Leon Legge 7 - Made two crucial interventions inside his own box during the first half, an extremely brave block in the second and won plenty in the air. Managed to get his foot to the ball in the lead up to Rochdale's third of the afternoon, but couldn't affect a clearance. Left exposed by Warren Burrell at a critical moment.

Warren Burrell 4.5 - Outmuscled then outpaced by Alex Newby in the build-up to Dale's second goal. Also seemed to be caught ball-watching in no man's land for the hosts' equaliser as team-mates Legge and Lewis Page challenged for the ball, leaving him too much to do as he tried in vain to close down the unmarked Tahvon Campbell.

Lewis Page 5.5 - Like his fellow full-back, Thomson, he didn't always get enough support from the man in front of him and was often outnumbered or left exposed in wide areas. He found it difficult to stop a dangerous balls into the box being delivered from his side of the field. Rarely able to get forward on the overlap.

Josh Austerfield 6.5 - Took him a while to settle. A bit too casual at times early on and failed to track his runner at one point as Dale raided down their right. But, he grew into the contest, throwing himself into and winning a number of useful challenges. Dispossessed Abraham Odoh and set Alex Pattison away as Town went 3-1 up.

Josh Falkingham 6.5 - Intercepted the ball and fed Diarra as Harrogate grabbed an early lead. Courageously threw himself in front of Connor Grant's blast in the lead up to Rochdale's opener. This was a contest which desperately required him to get hold of the ball and help the Sulphurites take control at 3-1 and 3-2, though on this occasion neither he, nor any of his midfield colleagues were able to do so.

Alex Pattison 8.5 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Couldn't really have done much more. Broke the deadlock with a superb strike into the top corner, then won and calmly converted a penalty. Delivered an assist for the third goal following a trademark burst through midfield before putting another one-on-one chance on a plate for Jack Diamond, which really ought to have been converted.

Brahima Diarra 7 - Showcased his excellent technical ability with a neat first-time pass to set Alex Pattison up for the opening goal. Some really bright moments in the first half and created a chance for Jack Diamond with a precise through-ball. Not as effective in the second period and didn't always make the right decisions with his team under considerable pressure.

Luke Armstrong 6 - Competed well in the air in the first half and there were some good bits of hold-up play here and there. Worked seriously hard off the ball, but looked to be out on his feet during the closing stages and thus wasn't really able to contribute a great deal late on. Would have had a clear run on the Rochdale goal at 3-2 had referee Neil Hair played advantage.