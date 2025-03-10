Rob Youhill underwhelmed by Harrogate Railway's performance during victory over Yorkshire Amateur FC

By Rhys Howell
Published 10th Mar 2025, 22:29 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 05:52 BST
Desmond Okoro opened the scoring as Harrogate Railway got the better of Yorkshire Amateur at Station View. Pictures: Craig Dinsdale
Rob Youhill was not entirely satisfied with Harrogate Railway’s performance during their 4-1 home success over Yorkshire Amateur.

The Starbeck outfit made it three NCEL Division One wins on the spin on Saturday afternoon courtesy of goals from Desmond Okoro, Lucas Robinson, Dyllan Drovi and Clarke Doughney.

And although pleased to see his team follow up recent triumphs over Glasshoughton Welfare and Dronfield Town with a comprehensive victory against the league’s bottom side, the Rail chief felt that his players let their standards slip somewhat.

"We’re happy with the result, but we are not massively happy with the performance,” Youhill said.

Harrogate Railway were made to work hard for their 4-1 home success over Yorkshire Amateur.

"It wasn’t great. I don’t think that we have started particularly well, which we have done in the games that we have played so well in recently.

"We gave them a bit of a sniff and that made it a contest. Fair play to Yorkshire Amateur, they have worked so hard.

"But the little bits of quality have shone through in the end and three wins out of three is great – and winning becomes a habit.”

Victory at the weekend kept Railway 11th in the table ahead of this Saturday’s trip to league leaders Horbury Town (3pm).

