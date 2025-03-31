Rob Youhill tells 'naive' Harrogate Railway players that they have to do better after Louth Town loss
The Starbeck outfit conceded twice during the closing stages on their way to a disappointing 3-1 defeat to lowly opposition in NCEL Division One.
Trailing 1-0 at the break, Harris Eggleston got the Rail back on terms in the 84th minute, with Youhill expecting his troops to then go on and win the match.
But they then conceded twice at the death to finish up empty-handed.
"We have four games left this season now and I expect us to be better than Saturday,” Youhill said.
"It was a really naive performance, which is tough to take, and we come away with absolutely nothing.
"I have said previously, that when it comes to this time of the season and the pitches get like they are, it turns it into a percentage game where teams score goals through mistakes, and concede goals because of mistakes.
"We get our tails up and you think that we will go on and win it. You’re just expecting a little bit of quality or that someone will capitalise on a mistake.
"They made mistakes and we didn’t capitalise on them. We made mistakes and they did capitalise. There was very little quality in the game, but if you’re going to make mistakes like we did, we’ll get caught out. If we’re not going to capitalise on their mistakes, then we are really struggling.”
Defeat at Louth keeps Railway 11th in the table and cost them the chance to move into 10th place.
