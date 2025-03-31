Harrogate Railway manager Rob Youhill. Picture: Gerard Binks

Rob Youhill demanded more from his Harrogate Railway players after their “naive” showing at Louth Town on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Starbeck outfit conceded twice during the closing stages on their way to a disappointing 3-1 defeat to lowly opposition in NCEL Division One.

Trailing 1-0 at the break, Harris Eggleston got the Rail back on terms in the 84th minute, with Youhill expecting his troops to then go on and win the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they then conceded twice at the death to finish up empty-handed.

"We have four games left this season now and I expect us to be better than Saturday,” Youhill said.

"It was a really naive performance, which is tough to take, and we come away with absolutely nothing.

"I have said previously, that when it comes to this time of the season and the pitches get like they are, it turns it into a percentage game where teams score goals through mistakes, and concede goals because of mistakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We get our tails up and you think that we will go on and win it. You’re just expecting a little bit of quality or that someone will capitalise on a mistake.

"They made mistakes and we didn’t capitalise on them. We made mistakes and they did capitalise. There was very little quality in the game, but if you’re going to make mistakes like we did, we’ll get caught out. If we’re not going to capitalise on their mistakes, then we are really struggling.”

Defeat at Louth keeps Railway 11th in the table and cost them the chance to move into 10th place.