Rob Youhill 'really, really happy' following Harrogate Railway's draw at Wakefield AFC

Harrogate Railway manager Rob Youhill is pleased by his team's recent form. Picture: Gerard Binks

Rob Youhill declared himself “really, really happy” after seeing his Harrogate Railway side come away from Wakefield AFC with a “great” point.

The Starbeck outfit have finished 2024 in positive fashion, beating Swallownest 2-0 at home just before Christmas, then following that result up with Saturday’s goalless draw against promotion-chasing opposition who had won all of their previous seven home league fixtures.

And Youhill was able to take plenty away from his side’s performance at the Millennium Stadium.

"It’s a great point,” he said. “You always want three, don’t you. That’s why we come to football, we want to win games and we tried to go for it towards the end with the change of formation.

"But, to get a point here against an in-form team when they are off the back of so many wins – and there’s a reason behind that – I am really, really happy with the performance and the work-rate.

"There was very little quality in the game from either side, so 0-0 is probably a fair reflection of the game. And, although the pitch was really heavy, both teams were looking for that little bit of quality, which never really came.

"But, you can’t come here and get a 0-0 and not be happy.”

Saturday’s result means that Railway have finished the calendar result with an improved run of form that has seen them lose just one of their last six matches.

They have been much-improved defensively, managing shut-outs in four of their previous five outings, much to the delight of joint-boss Youhill.

"Another clean-sheet, and that’s eight now,” he added.

"So, the staple of our season going forwards is going to be clean-sheets – and having the quality at the other end.”

Youhill also feels as if his players’ collective work-rate has gone up, another factor which he believes has been key to the Rail’s recent upturn in fortunes.

"I feel like the identity as a team who works harder than other teams is coming through,” he continued.

"And that is something that we have been asking the lads for since the start of the season.”

Next up for Railway is a home showdown with second-placed Wombwell Town on January 4 (3pm).