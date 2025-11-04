Harrogate Railway captain Sam Drake played a key role in Saturday's win at Goole AFC. Picture: Harrogate Railway Athletic FC

Harrogate Railway manager Rob Youhill declared himself “absolutely buzzing” with his side’s “tough away-day” victory at Goole.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NCEL Division One promotion hopefuls came from behind to win 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, recording a fifth straight league success in the process.

With a number of “key” members of personnel missing, the Rail boss was pleased with how the visitors reacted to falling behind early on, and was thrilled with the quality of the football that they produced once they eventually got going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am absolutely buzzing because I knew that this was going to be a tough away-day,” Youhill said.

Harrogate Railway manager Rob Youhill. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

“We had a few players missing, a few key players. So we knew it was going to be a really tough one - and it was, so I will definitely enjoy this one.

“We didn’t start the game particularly well and I will put that down to the 4G pitch, which we’re not really used to. Goole started way better and they’ve got some good players, but after their goal we did start ticking and dominated the last 25 minutes of the first half.

“Some of the football we played was fantastic, and half-time came at a bad time for us. I said in the changing room just to continue with that. And we did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sam Drake set a tempo in midfield that we were able to capitalise on and we just suffocated them. We got two well-earned goals, and probably could’ve had more.”

Railway fell behind at Goole with just three minutes on the clock after James Eyles was left unmarked to head home the opening goal.

It took the men from Station View until six minutes into the second half to respond, which they did when Ben Parkes headed down Dom Creamer’s pass for Alex Ingham to finish.

They then took the lead in the 63rd minute. Harry Lee found Creamer on the edge of Vikings’ penalty area, and he placed a finish into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s victory keeps the Rail third in the table, where they sit four points behind leaders Dearne & District, but with two games in hand.

Last Tuesday evening, Railway served up another impressive display as they thrashed Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit Guiseley 5-1 in the first round of the West Riding County Cup.

The visitors did rotate their team significantly, and field a side comprising fringe players and youngsters, however they were thoroughly outplayed on the night.

Ingham and Harrison Eggleston fired the Rail into a 2-0 lead before Darren Boyle pulled a goal back.

But second-half strikes from Ingham, Drake and Alex Burton wrapped up a comprehensive triumph.

Next up for the Starbeck club is a home showdown with Crowle Colts this Saturday, 3pm kick-off.