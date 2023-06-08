The girls are hoping to make history after a sensational run which has seen them progress unbeaten through five challenging rounds, against schools including Hurworth, Ovingham Middle and Spen Valley High.

Having beaten Wolverhampton Grammar School 3-2, at the semi-finals, they now face Reading-based Langtree School on June, 9, when they’ll be playing to a home crowd.

RGS PE teacher Iain Younger says the players have given themselves a real chance to make it to the final of the English Schools Football Association (ESFA) Small Schools Cup.

Their journey began in February, when they beat Harrogate and Craven district rivals Boroughbridge High School 3-0.

Their latest thrilling match in the West Midlands resulted in a nail biting finish, with two goals from Lottie Day and one from Lyla Stott securing them victory.

Mr Younger said: “Some brilliant defending and fantastic saves from goalie Scarlett Goodwin,”.

Captain Lottie Day, 13, who has been playing football for eight years, said: “It has been a fantastic journey.

“Especially since pretty much in every game we have come back from behind.

“I’d particularly like to mention Scarlett, who saved us in so many situations.

“In the semis she threw her body on the line, time and time again, and displayed so much bravery and courage.

“It was a tense 15 minutes at the end as we were holding on to a 3-2 win, but clinched the victory against a top team.”

A member of York City Football Club, Lottie Day, who scored two goals in the match, dreams of being selected for the England U17 squad and is inspired by former York City player Jess Park, who now plays for Everton.

Centre back Beatrice Jarvis, 13, said: “I am excited going into the semi-finals, however very nervous as the further we go in the competition the more competitive it is.

“Our ambition is to win this tournament.”

Mr Younger added: “I believe this is the furthest our female footballers have ever reached in a national competition.