Ripon City Ladies win final home game of season to stay second in the league

Ripon City Ladies have won 13 of their 18 West Riding County Women's League Premier Division matches so far this season.

Mal Bethell's high-flying team were not at their best during what was their final home outing of 2021/22, but were still good value for all three points.

A fantastic finish from Chloe Bethell gave City a 1-0 lead but, despite creating a number of other good goal-scoring opportunities, they didn't add to their tally before half-time.

The second period saw Ossett equalise after the hosts were guilty of over-playing at the back. Parity was short-lived, however, as Chloe Bethell quickly put Ripon back in front with an even better effort, smashing the ball in to the top corner.

City's third and final goal of the afternoon came courtesy of a composed finish from Lizzie Weatherill and rounded off the scoring.

The player of the match award went to two-goal Chloe Bethell.