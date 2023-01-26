REVEALED: The first Harrogate Town legends to be inducted into club's new Hall of Fame

Johnny Walker, who, incredibly, has been supporting Harrogate Town for 77 years, and George Dunnington, who is a Life President at the club, will be inducted at the official launch event for the Hall of Fame early next month.

The two hands-on legends were chosen by Harrogate Town’s Hall of Fame committee chaired by supporter Bernard Higgins and consisting of a diverse group of Harrogate Town supporters representing different areas of the club, the Independent Supporters Club to the Supporters Trust and club officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Walker, who first went to a Town match as a small boy in 1946 with his dad when the team was known as Harrogate Hotspurs, continues to follow Town closely, despite his age and health.

Legendary Harrogate Town supporter Johnny Walker, right, at a Town match with fellow fans Arthur Mitchell and Paul Mitchell.

On being interviewed in the Harrogate Advertiser in 2020 about his passion for the Sulphurites, the then 86-year-old Mr Walker said: “Harrogate Town are my life. It if wasn’t for the club, I wouldn’t have done anything with my life.”

As well as supporting the club, over the decades Mr Walker has also manned the gates, been a club fundraiser and a committee member.

George Dunnington, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in recognition of his work in developing Harrogate Town’s ground, was first as invited to Wetherby Road in the early 1980s.

As a result of his hard work – and that of a willing band of workers including his brother Alf – Town gained a brand new grandstand, floodlights, terracing, clubhouse extension, fences, turnstiles, toilets, changing rooms, garage and canteen.

Harrogate Town Life President George Dunnington pictured cheering on his team in 2021. (Picture Gerard Binks)

He was chairman from 1986 to 1998, became president in the 2012/13 season and is still a Life President.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Mr Walker and Mr Dunnington will be inducted into Harrogate Town Hall of Fame on Thursday, February 9 at Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate.

Club chairman Irving Weaver and manager Simon Weaver are expected to attend the opening event.