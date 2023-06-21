News you can trust since 1836
Dean Cornelius has been strongly linked with a move to Harrogate Town this summer, with the player himself admitting that he is in search of a “new challenge” as he seeks to escape his “comfort zone”.
By Rhys Howell
Published 21st Jun 2023, 13:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 13:18 BST
Dean Cornelius, centre, has made more than 50 first-team appearances for Motherwell, the club he grew up supporting.Dean Cornelius, centre, has made more than 50 first-team appearances for Motherwell, the club he grew up supporting.
Dean Cornelius, centre, has made more than 50 first-team appearances for Motherwell, the club he grew up supporting.

The 22-year-old midfielder is out of contract with the Scottish Premiership side and has turned down the opportunity to extend his stay at Fir Park, where he has spent the past five years.

Having made more than 52 first-team appearances for his local side, including 34 last term, Belshill-born Cornelius has reportedly been attracting interest from a number of League One and League Two teams in recent weeks.

But, it is the Sulphurites who have won the race for his signature, according to the Daily Record, who announced on Wednesday that he has put pen to paper on a ‘lucrative two-year deal.’

Speaking to the Scottish Sun earlier this month, Cornelius explained why is intent on leaving the team he grew up supporting for pastures new.

“Because my contract is up, I’d be open to seeing what else is out there. I’m at an age where I want to take the next step in my career,” he said.

“I feel I’m ready for a new challenge. I’ve been with Motherwell since I went full-time. The club is local to me, I live two minutes away and I’ve not been out of my comfort zone.

“If I go, then wherever I end up is going to be a completely new challenge and it’ll be a situation I’m not used to. I’m excited to see how I do.”

On his contractual situation and the uncertainty it brings, he added: “I’ve never been out of contract and in a situation like this. You see your name being linked to teams, which is nice because you’re starting to get recognition for all the work you’ve done over the season.

“You’re coming up to your summer and after playing football all year sometimes you like to switch off. But it’s impossible because football is your life so it’s on your mind all the time and you’re uncertain about what’s going to happen.

“But, I’m a big believer in whatever happens happens for a reason.”

Related topics:Fir ParkSulphuritesScottish PremiershipLeague TwoLeague One