Reece Smith netted his first Harrogate Town goal on his home debut for the club. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Reece Smith’s promising start to life at Harrogate Town continued on Saturday with a “fantastic” display and “brilliant goal” against Grimsby.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old, who joined the League Two Sulphurites from Maidenhead United in the summer, produced a tidy performance at Bristol Rovers on the opening day and followed it up with an even better one.

His overall display in the number 10 role was again an accomplished one, capped by a moment of real quality in the 58th minute, which saw him break the deadlock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Receiving the ball on the left flank following a quickly-taken free-kick, Smith cut inside onto his right foot and curled a precise low effort into the bottom corner of the Mariners’ net.

Reece Smith, right, is congratulated by Harrogate Town skipper Warren Burrell after opening the scoring against Grimsby.

For a player who has never operated above the National League before, and who is still adjusting to life as a full-time professional footballer, the fact that he has been able to hit the ground running bodes extremely well.

And Town boss Simon Weaver is thrilled by what he has seen from Smith thus far.

“It was a brilliant goal against Grimsby and I thought that he was fantastic,” the Harrogate chief said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has settled so quickly. He can play on the left, he can play in the hole and he is a threat as he showed on Saturday. It was a great finish.

"The way he has stepped up to full-time football has been impressive. He’s been top of the running charts, he’s been off the scale.

"He is a good athlete and a different type of player to what we have had before, but he has a lovely style about him and he can back it up with substance.”

Smith’s opener was cancelled out soon afterward by Charles Vernam, and although Ellis Taylor’s penalty and a fine effort by debutant Conor McAleny put Town in control by the 76th minute, Harvey Rodgers and Jaze Kabia struck late on to earn Grimsby a point.