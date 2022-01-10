Joe Crosby, centre, scored Harrogate Railway's fourth goal as they took Selby Town apart. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

The Starbeck outfit made it six NCEL Division One wins in a row on Saturday when they thrashed fellow play-off hopefuls Selby Town 4-0 away from home.

That result leaves the club just six points behind top-of-the-table Hallam and has been viewed in some quarters as one which confirms their status as title contenders, though O'Connell insists that his players cannot afford to get ahead of themselves.

"Saturday's result was a good one, we completely blew Selby out the water, although if I'm being honest, I still think we could have played better," he said.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Railway manager Mick O'Connell. Picture: Gerard Binks

"I don't know how the outcome of that game looks from the outside, but some people are now talking about us being able to go on and win this league.

"Can we do that? The short answer at this stage is 'no'. I think it is too far out of our reach, and with the budgets that the sides ahead of us have, they can afford to just keep bringing in more and more quality if they need to.

"But, we have second-placed North Ferriby next and then we play Hallam, who are top. If we can pick up results in both of those games and get to the end of the month in a better position than we are now then it might be the case that it's is all to play for.

"The important thing is that we don't start looking too far ahead. We just need to take things one game at a time, because if you don't you can lose focus and that's when a team slips up."

Jacob Robertson fired Railway ahead early on at Selby, before Connor Qualter's own goal made it 2-0 on 16 minutes.