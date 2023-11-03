Recalling Pete Jameson from Hartlepool United loan not an option for Harrogate Town, says Simon Weaver
The Sulphurites lost first-choice custodian Mark Oxley to a ruptured calf tendon during last Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Crewe Alexandra, with scans showing that the 33-year-old requires surgery and could be out for up to three months.
That leaves the inexperienced Lewis Thomas as Town’s only available stopper, and Weaver has said that he needs to bring a player in to bolster his goalkeeping department.
But, 30-year-old Jameson, who has made 11 appearances for Pools since joining them on a season-long loan deal in July, is not an option.
"The recall clause for Pete isn’t something we could activate until January,” Weaver explained to the Harrogate Advertiser.
"But, it’s irrelevant anyway really as Pete has also picked up an injury at almost the same time as Ox.”
A summer signing following his release by Premier League Burnley, 21-year-old Thomas kept a clean-sheet after replacing Oxley in the 50th minute of Town’s loss to Crewe but his experience of senior football prior to that appearance amounts to just one solitary EFL Trophy game.
And Weaver has revealed that the club has already made contact with a potential new addition, with the hopes of having him available in time to face non-league Marine in the FA Cup first round this weekend.
The Sulphurites are permitted to bring in a goalkeeper from a club outside the Premier League on an emergency loan deal, or sign a free agent.