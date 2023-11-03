News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Recalling Pete Jameson from Hartlepool United loan not an option for Harrogate Town, says Simon Weaver

Recalling Pete Jameson from his loan spell with Hartlepool United is not an option for Harrogate Town, Simon Weaver has confirmed.
By Rhys Howell
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 10:34 GMT
Harrogate Town goalkeeper Pete Jameson joined Hartlepool United on a season-long loan deal in July. Pictures: Matt KirkhamHarrogate Town goalkeeper Pete Jameson joined Hartlepool United on a season-long loan deal in July. Pictures: Matt Kirkham
Harrogate Town goalkeeper Pete Jameson joined Hartlepool United on a season-long loan deal in July. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites lost first-choice custodian Mark Oxley to a ruptured calf tendon during last Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Crewe Alexandra, with scans showing that the 33-year-old requires surgery and could be out for up to three months.

That leaves the inexperienced Lewis Thomas as Town’s only available stopper, and Weaver has said that he needs to bring a player in to bolster his goalkeeping department.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But, 30-year-old Jameson, who has made 11 appearances for Pools since joining them on a season-long loan deal in July, is not an option.

Most Popular
Mark Oxley is expected to be sidelined for between two and three months with a calf injury.Mark Oxley is expected to be sidelined for between two and three months with a calf injury.
Mark Oxley is expected to be sidelined for between two and three months with a calf injury.

"The recall clause for Pete isn’t something we could activate until January,” Weaver explained to the Harrogate Advertiser.

"But, it’s irrelevant anyway really as Pete has also picked up an injury at almost the same time as Ox.”

A summer signing following his release by Premier League Burnley, 21-year-old Thomas kept a clean-sheet after replacing Oxley in the 50th minute of Town’s loss to Crewe but his experience of senior football prior to that appearance amounts to just one solitary EFL Trophy game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Weaver has revealed that the club has already made contact with a potential new addition, with the hopes of having him available in time to face non-league Marine in the FA Cup first round this weekend.

The Sulphurites are permitted to bring in a goalkeeper from a club outside the Premier League on an emergency loan deal, or sign a free agent.

Related topics:Simon WeaverHartlepool UnitedMark OxleySulphurites