Rampant Knaresborough Town Women score 11 for the second week in succession

Knaresborough Town Women went goal crazy once again when they took on Leeds Hyde Park 2nds. Picture: Caught Light Photography

In their first-ever season in existence, Mike Bligh’s team have now won 12 out of 12 for the season and sit six points clear at the top of the table.

Leeds Hyde Park 2nds were the Manse Lane outfit’s latest victims and found themselves behind early on as Rachel Carmichael passed to Cass Lane, who netted her side’s 50th league goal of the season to date.

Captain Grace Adams slotted a finish just inside the near post to make it 2-0, then Beth Padget dropped a pinpoint pass into the path of Lane, who powered home number three.

Lorna Wilkinson capitalised on a defensive mix-up to add Knaresborough’s fourth, rounding off the scoring for the first half.

Wilkinson got Boro up and running in the second period in some style, flicking the ball up with her right foot then turning and volleying it past the keeper with her left.

Lucy Taylor was the creator of number six, setting up Wilkinson to complete her hat-trick, then Eva Jenkins got in on the act with a fine solo effort.

Jenkins was at it again soon afterwards, applying the finishing touch to a neat team move, while Wilkinson took the scoreline to nine on 63 minutes, cutting in between two defenders before wrong-footing the Leeds goalkeeper.