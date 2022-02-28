Marcus Day nets Harrogate Railway's 80th-minute winner against Shirebrook Town. Pictures: Craig Dinsdale

A goal down following Josh Devereux's first-half opener, it took the Starbeck club until the 59th-minute of Saturday's NCEL Division One encounter to get back on terms before Marcus Day settled matters late on.

And although unhappy with his players' performance during the opening period, the Irishman said that they deserve credit for digging deep and managing to turn things around in tricky conditions.

"First half we were dreadful, we didn't turn up. We were sloppy, we were poor, we couldn't get going and never found our rhythm," O'Connell reflected.

Harrogate Railway triumphed 2-1 over Shirebrook Town at Station View.

"The conditions and the pitch were difficult but we couldn't complete our passes and we ended up gifting them a goal from a sloppy mistake at the back.

"We changed it slightly at half-time because we knew where we could hurt them and the change was really effective. We showed real grit and determination to get the result in the end.

"These sort of games are difficult. Shirebrook are a decent side, they were really narrow, really compact, they give up possession and look to hit you on the break and it took us all of 80 minutes to break them down and get that winner."

Dan McDaid netted Railway's first of the afternoon just before the hour-mark when he directed a low, left-footed finish across the Shirebrook keeper and into the bottom corner from just inside the box.

The hosts then took the lead when substitute Joe Crosby ran in behind the Town defence down the right wing and outmuscled his marker. Having advanced infield and into the penalty area, he then nudged the ball into the path of Day, who slid a calm finish past the visiting custodian.