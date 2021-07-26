Rachel Daly: So far, so good for Harrogate's Team GB footballer at Tokyo Olympics
Harrogate footballer Rachel Daly helped Team GB's women footballers make it two wins out of two at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
The former Killinghall Nomads junior and Rossett School pupil has featured in both of her team's opening fixtures out in Japan - a 2-0 success over Chile and 1-0 triumph against host nation Japan.
The versatile 29-year-old, who plays her club football in the USA for National Women's Soccer League outfit Houston Dash, was deployed at left-back and played the full 90 in Britain's first Group E match, then came off the substitutes' bench in the 76th minute of Saturday's encounter.
Victory against Japan secured Team GB's progress to the knock-out stages of the competition ahead of Tuesday's final group game against Canada.
"We are all happy with two wins now," Team GB head coach Hege Riise reflected.
"It puts us in a good position, able to rest players and recover well. We are very happy."