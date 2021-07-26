Harrogate's Rachel Daly celebrates at the final whistle following Team GB's victory over Japan at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Pictures: Getty Images

The former Killinghall Nomads junior and Rossett School pupil has featured in both of her team's opening fixtures out in Japan - a 2-0 success over Chile and 1-0 triumph against host nation Japan.

The versatile 29-year-old, who plays her club football in the USA for National Women's Soccer League outfit Houston Dash, was deployed at left-back and played the full 90 in Britain's first Group E match, then came off the substitutes' bench in the 76th minute of Saturday's encounter.

Victory against Japan secured Team GB's progress to the knock-out stages of the competition ahead of Tuesday's final group game against Canada.

Rachel Daly in action against Chile.

"We are all happy with two wins now," Team GB head coach Hege Riise reflected.