Promotion-chasing Harrogate Railway decimated by injury with promotion play-offs looming

Harrogate Railway were held to a goalless draw by Glasshoughton Welfare on Saturday. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

With the NCEL Division One play-offs just around the corner, the Starbeck club are currently missing six first-team regulars, three of whom definitely will not play again this season.

Striker Albert Ibrahimi and central midfielders Jack Lazenby and Andrew Shepherd have all damaged anterior cruciate ligaments and face an extended period on the sidelines.

Meanwhile Rail skipper Dan McDaid (back) and forwards Luke Stewart (foot) and Lewis Walters (hamstring) find themselves in a race against time to be fit for this weekend’s play-off semi-final.

Harrogate Railway manager Mick O'Connell. Picture: Gerard Binks

And, unsurprisingly, the absence of so many of their most influential players has been reflected in results, with Mick O’Connell’s men failing to win any of their last three matches.

That recent run of form ended any lingering hopes of beating champions Campion to the title, and has also seen them overtaken by Rossington Main and drop to third place in the table.

But boss O’Connell says that he just had to make his peace with a situation that is beyond his control.

"Looking from the outside, I’m sure it will just look like we have just dropped off in terms of our performances, but the reality is that injuries have absolutely killed us,” the Irishman explained.

"Three players suffering ACL injuries in the space of four weeks is unheard of. You couldn’t make it up. And then with three more also out at the same time, it’s made things really difficult.

"I don't like to hide behind excuses, but that’s more than 50 percent of my starting line-up unavailable, plus my goalkeeper has been playing through injury and Sean Hunter has also been struggling. With that many missing all at once, of course you are going to struggle.

"To be fair to the lads who have been playing, they’ve been performing pretty well, we just haven’t had a number nine to put away the chances we have been creating.

"We’ve not been in a position to bring anyone in, so we’ve had to try and look after a few with the play-offs in mind because that’s the priority now and hopefully we’ll have one or two fit in time for Saturday.”