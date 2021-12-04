Portsmouth FC 1 Harrogate Town 2: Advertiser player ratings

Luke Armstrong, centre, runs away to celebrate after firing Harrogate Town into the lead against Portsmouth. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed during a 2-1 success at Fratton Park.

Mark Oxley 7.5 - Made a good early save from Marcus Harness to stop Pompey taking a 10th-minute lead. Couldn’t do much about the hosts’ goal. Kicking was decent throughout

Nathan Sheron 7.5 - Another solid display from Town’s right-back, who didn’t seem to lose a duel all afternoon.

Jack Diamond slides to prod home Harrogate Town's winner at Fratton Park.

Warren Burrell 8.5 - Starting to look more and more at home as Town's right-sided centre-back. Covered his defensive partner Connor Hall well and was dominant in the air. Also looked confident with the ball at his feet. Booked.

Connor Hall 7 - Forming an encouraging partnership with Burrell at centre-half. Turned a couples of times by Harness, but reliable otherwise. Booked.

Lewis Page 8.5 - Produced some excellent tackles which got Town out of trouble. Also made a lung-busting run down the left at the death that led to the visitors' winner.

Lloyd Kerry 8.5 - Intercepted a loos pass for Town’s opener and typified his side’s energy throughout with a dynamic performance in the engine room. Booked.

Josh Falkingham 7 - Helped Harrogate grow into the game with some quality passing from the centre of the park. Held his position well to help thwart any Pompey attacks.

Alex Pattison 8.5 - Set up the Sulphurites' winning goal and looked dangerous on the counter-attack all afternoon. Could have made it 2-1 from a big chance that fell for him a few minutes before Jack Diamond settled matters. Yellow cards for two Portsmouth players for fouls on the midfielder summed up how the League One outfit struggled to handle him.

George Thomson 7 - Another big shift from Town’s hard-working right-winger, who is integral to his side’s high energy approach out on the right. Went close with a late effort which struck Luke Armstrong six yards out and went just the wrong side of the upright.

Luke Armstrong 9 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. The focal point during what was an impressively bright attacking display. Won flick-ons and constantly closed down the opposition on an afternoon where he curled home a cultured finish break the deadlock and registered his 10th goal of the season