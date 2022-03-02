Harrogate Town defender Nathan Sheron. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Alex Pattison's 23rd-minute opener was cancelled out by Ryan Edmondson's header in the second half as the Sulphurites played out a 1-1 draw with their promotion-chasing visitors.

The former Liverpool defender felt that the result was a fair one on the balance of play, but with Town now unbeaten in three matches, he believes that he and his team-mates are well-placed to start climbing the League Two standings.

"It was a tough game, they're a difficult side, they're up the league for a reason. So, to come away with a point, although it's obviously disappointing from a winning position, it's still a good point," Sheron said.

Harrogate Town players celebrate after taking a 23rd-minute lead against Port Vale at the EnviroVent Stadium.

"The season's not over for us. This is a big one for momentum. Obviously last Tuesday at Bradford we won, we got a draw at Barrow, so we're three unbeaten now and we want to push on and climb the table.

"It's a great goal from us. There was some good play from Patto [Pattison], Mullers [Jack Muldoon] and Jack [Diamond] up there [for Town's goal] and he [Pattison] took it well. It would have been nice to hold on but they've pushed and pushed and pushed and we've conceded.

"We were hoping to nick another one, there were a few chances but I think a draw is a fair result at the end of the day.

"You'd rather a clean-sheet at the end of it but it's a point that we can build on on Saturday against Hartlepool at home."

Tuesday's result keeps Town 14th in the table and with the gap to seventh place now at 10 points, the play-offs seem an awfully long way off.

But, with 13 fixtures remaining, 24-year-old Sheron is adamant that there is still plenty to play for between now and the end of the campaign.

"We're not giving up, the gaffer has instilled in the lads and all the lads still believe that we can still get something and if not, we've still got to fight to the end, so that's the message in the changing room," he added.

Tuesday saw the versatile Sheron make a third consecutive start on the left of Town's back-three and, having delivered arguably his most complete performance of the season to date, he was named as the match sponsors' man of the match.

He has been deployed in a variety of different defensive positions over the course of the campaign but insists he is happy to play anywhere.

"I like getting stuck in and doing that side of the game. I enjoy it, I'm happy to be on the pitch wherever I play, I don't mind where I go as long as I've got a shirt, so thanks to the gaffer for believing in me," the ex-Fleetwood utility man added.

"Obviously we've changed shape and the gaffer is trying to get us a bit more solid at the back.