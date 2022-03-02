Port Vale 'disappointed' not to have left Harrogate Town with all three points

Port Vale assistant manager, Andy Crosby. Picture: Getty Images

A closely-fought encounter ended 1-1 at Wetherby Road after Ryan Edmondson's second-half header cancelled out Alex Pattison's 23rd-minute opener, a result which seemed fair on the balance of play.

But, while Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver felt his side were good value for a draw against promotion-chasing opposition whom he described as "one of the best in the league", Valiants' assistant manager Crosby was not satisfied at the full-time whistle.

"We walk away disappointed with our one point," he said.

Alex Pattison nets Harrogate Town's first-half opener against Port Vale. Picture: Matt Kirkham

"I thought it was a really, really good performance without the ball, particularly in the second half. We had them penned in for long periods and limited their opportunities for transitions, which is what we spoke about pre-game.

"We were very good in terms of our final-third work, crosses, combinations, we had more shots, we looked more creative as a team, individually and collectively.

"We were delighted with the goal and came close to getting the winning goal on a few more occasions. James Wilson's shot was an inch away from going in the top corner."

Town got their noses in front mid-way through the first period when some slick approach play by Jack Muldoon and Jack Diamond opened Vale up and presented Pattison with an opportunity close to the penalty-spot that he fired through the legs of Tomas Holy.

Weaver labelled the effort a "wonderful team goal", though Crosby was unimpressed.

Asked how disappointed he was to concede from what was the home team's first effort on target, he replied "I'm glad you said it, it's extremely frustrating.

"We looked at the strengths of the opposition and we had to deal with more first balls than we did first half, they get a touch and the ball is in the back of our goal.

"We did that much better second half, we were set behind the ball when we were attacking for any transition from them and we made regains on the halfway line, which enabled us to pen them in and keep good ball."

Edmondson's far-post header from James Gibbons' inviting left-wing centre eventually got Vale back on terms in the 68th minute, just moments after the Leeds United loanee saw an effort ruled out for a push by referee Darren Bond.

Unsurprisingly, Crosby didn't think much of the decision to penalise his big striker.

He continued: "I've looked at the 'goal' that the referee has given a foul for against Ryan and if he gives fouls for that all over the pitch, the game would be stop-start a lot, I would say."