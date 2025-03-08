Port Vale 0 Harrogate Town 0: Depleted Sulphurites 'well worth' a point
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver said that his depleted side were “well worth” a point against promotion-chasing Port Vale.
The Sulphurites were missing four members of their starting line-up from Saturday’s 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley though injury and illness, but dug deep to secure another important result in their quest for League Two survival.
