Port Vale 0 Harrogate Town 0: Depleted Sulphurites 'well worth' a point

By Rhys Howell
Published 8th Mar 2025, 11:24 BST
Tom Cursons made his first Harrogate Town start during Tuesday evening's goalless draw at Port Vale. Picture: Matt KirkhamTom Cursons made his first Harrogate Town start during Tuesday evening's goalless draw at Port Vale. Picture: Matt Kirkham
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver said that his depleted side were “well worth” a point against promotion-chasing Port Vale.

The Sulphurites were missing four members of their starting line-up from Saturday’s 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley though injury and illness, but dug deep to secure another important result in their quest for League Two survival.

