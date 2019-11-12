Mark Beck cuts a dejected figure following Harrogate Town's FA Cup loss to Portsmouth

IN PICTURES - Harrogate Town 1 Portsmouth 2: Advertiser player ratings

Harrogate Town exited the FA Cup at the first-round stage on Monday after losing out to League One Portsmouth.

By Rhys Howell
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 9:06 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 9:08 pm

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's players performed at the CNG Stadium. PICTURES: MATT KIRKHAM & GETTY IMAGES

James Belshaw 8. Beaten by a couple of superb strikes but made three good saves. Enhanced his reputation on the big stage.

Ryan Fallowfield 7. Reasonably sound defensively and tried to get forwards from right-back without quite finding his range when crossing the ball.

Will Smith 7. A pretty confident display. Didnt look out of place up against John Marquis, a striker who scored 21 goals in League One last term.

Connor Hall 7. Like his centre-back partner Will Smith he fared well on the whole. Town looked better defensively following his return from a spell out injured.

