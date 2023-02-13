Picture gallery: 17 action-packed images from Knaresborough Town's home game against Winterton Rangers

Knaresborough Town fell to a 3-0 home defeat against high-flying Winterton Rangers at the weekend.

Three first-half goals from the visitors – Daniel Walker in the 11th minute, Martin Pembleton (22nd minute) and Steven Ridley with a penalty in the 29th minute – effectively ended the game as a contest.

Winterton are currently second in the table behind run-away leaders North Ferriby, while Knaresborough Town sit in 8th place.

Our photographer Gerard Binks was at the Northern Counties East League Premier Division clash to bring you this picture package.

1 . Knaresborough Town v Winterton Rangers Pictured Knaresborough's James Hampson. Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . Knaresborough Town v Winterton Rangers Knaresborough's Harry McCalmont. Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . Knaresborough Town v Winterton Rangers Pictured Knaresborough's Ewan Gregson. Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4 . Knaresborough Town v Winterton Rangers Pictured Knaresborough's Ewan Gregson. Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales