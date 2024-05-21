Peterborough United swoop for mercurial Harrogate Town forward Abraham Odoh
The 23-year-old joined the League Two Sulphurites from National League Rochdale less than 12 months ago and has gone on to make 42 appearances in all competitions, scoring 10 goals.
A mercurial talent, Odoh produced some moments of magic and netted a number of memorable strikes during his time at Wetherby Road.
And, although there were also times where he flattered to deceive, his technical ability and fast feet have tempted a side who narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship in 2023/24 to part with a significant sum of money in order to secure his services.
Having sold Kayne Ramsay to Charlton Athletic in January, Town boss Simon Weaver insists that he is pleased to see another talented young player go on to play at a higher level after proving himself in Harrogate colours.
“Abraham has been a fantastic signing for the football club in the time he has been with us,” the Sulphurites chief said. “He leaves having played a lot of football for us and having improved as a footballer.
“As a football club, we always aim to provide a platform for young lads with aspirations to go higher. We should celebrate the achievement of Abraham to get to that level.
“He is a humble lad, he always has a smile on his face. On the pitch, you can see he wants to learn and to entertain so we wish him the very best of luck.”
Speaking for the first time since his transfer to the Posh was confirmed, Odoh said: “I enjoyed my time at Harrogate, it was a nice place to play my football, but now I am looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting started here.
"I am really excited about this move. This club is always fighting towards the top end of the division and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
London-born Odoh began his football journey in non-league, turning out for Edgware Town and Tooting & Mitcham before earning himself a move to Charlton in 2019.
Two seasons with Rochdale followed, before he was snapped up by Harrogate in July 2023.
On his decision to swoop for Odoh, Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson revealed: “Abraham is a player we have been watching for a while now and he has been one of the most consistent players at his level.
"He has real potential to develop, and we feel he is the ideal player to bring in following the departure of Ephron Mason-Clark.”
Odoh’s exit means that Town currently have 18 first-team players on the books heading into the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.
Forward Sam Folarin and midfielder Stephen Dooley have signed new deals in recent days, while the club announced last week that nine members of last season’s squad will be leaving the EnviroVent Stadium later this summer upon the expiry of their contracts.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.