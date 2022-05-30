Pete Jameson joins Harrogate Town from local rivals York City

Pete Jameson celebrates after helping York City to victory in the National League North play-off final earlier this month. Picture: Matthew Appleby

The League Two Sulphurites unveiled goalkeeper Pete Jameson on Monday morning after enticing the 29-year-old away from North Yorkshire rivals York City.

And, having been tracking the 6ft 3" stopper for some time, Town boss Simon Weaver says he is "delighted" to get a deal for a player nicknamed the 'City Wall' over the line.

“We’ve been tracking Pete for some time at York and he’s a really good all round 'keeper and looks the part," Harrogate's manager said.

"His shot-stopping has been superb, he’s a good size, commands his box, kicks well and so all round brings a lot to the table. He’s played a major role in York’s success this season, with both him and the club doing superb to earn promotion.

“We’re delighted to bring him to Harrogate and we know we’ve signed a really good lad as well. We do some digging on characters and he’s spot on. As soon as we met him, we thought he had a really good way about him and I’m sure he’ll do well for us and enjoy his time here.

“We want proper competition for places in every position and we’re looking forward to seeing the respect and competition between all players. I’m sure we will see that from day one, whether that’s goalkeepers or any other position.

"It’s about getting three points and as many as possible over the course of the season. Hopefully competition will drive up the levels of performance.”

With Mark Oxley the only senior goalkeeper left on Town's books following the decision not to offer Joe Cracknell a new contract, strengthening in that area was a priority for Weaver this summer.