Bobby Faulkner has joined Harrogate Town on a season-long loan from Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town new boy Bobby Faulkner seems to have made an immediate impression on manager Simon Weaver.

The 20-year-old centre-half became the League Two Sulphurites' seventh signing of the summer earlier this month when he arrived on a season-long loan deal from League One Doncaster Rovers.

He made his first Harrogate appearance as a second-half substitute in last week's 1-0 friendly win away at Guiseley, catching the eye with a committed, all-action display.

Four days later, Town played their second pre-season fixture at Ilkeston, and Faulkner was one of three visiting players who started the game to complete the full 90 minutes, impressing Weaver with his level of fitness.

The Sulphurites boss moved for Faulkner as he was keen to create competition for places at the heart of his back-line, and the early signs are that the youngster's arrival will do exactly that.

"I thought he was great. He played like his life depended on it in that first friendly,” Weaver said.

"He showed a bit of Doncaster steel, and I liked it. He's a real gritty performer, and that's what we expect. That was his reputation coming into his loan spell with us and I think he's been terrific."

On Faulkner hitting the ground running since arriving in North Yorkshire, Weaver added: "We're safe in the knowledge that he's fit and ready to go - already.

"Credit to him for the way he's come back physically, and for being able to get the minutes under the belt so early on in pre-season.”

Something of a late bloomer, Faulkner's route into the professional game was not the most conventional.

After spending his youth playing local grassroots football, he joined the Rovers Academy at Under-16 level while studying at Club Doncaster Sports College, but quickly caught the eye of senior coaching staff and was rewarded with a professional contract at the age of 17.

His breakthrough came during the 2022/23 season when he made his senior debut and went on to make 22 appearances, scoring twice.

He has spent time on loan with Spennymoor and Buxton in National League North and also had a spell with Dundalk last season.

He was handed a new one-year deal by Doncaster shortly before joining Harrogate on loan, with the option for a second year.