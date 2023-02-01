Tadcaster Albion manager Andy Monkhouse oversaw the Brewers' first win of the 2022/23 season as Sheffield FC were beaten at Ings Lane. Picture: Submitted

Omar Sanyang came off the substitutes’ bench to net a late double as the Brewers beat Sheffield FC 2-1 at Ings Lane and ended a near 10-month wait for a win.

Andy Monkhouse’s team remain rooted to the foot of the Northern Premier League East Division despite Tuesday night's result, however they have at least narrowed the gap between themselves and second-from-bottom Carlton Town to eight points.

There was little goal-mouth action of any real note during the first half, Albion goalkeeper Josh Mazfari forced to make one important save, while at the other end, Luke Sharry’s off-target effort was as close as the home side came.

The second period started in a similar fashion to the first, with both sides battling away without managing to force the issue.

On 62 minutes, Tadcaster forward Theo Hudson sustained an injury and had to be replaced by Sanyang. The substitute quickly made an impression, sliding Lewis Hey in behind a minute after entering the fray, and watching his team-mate chip a shot just wide of the far post.

The Brewers would however break the deadlock in the 76th minute. Des Amponsah and Raj Palit linked up to good effect on the left before the latter laid the ball off for Sanyang, who shifted it onto his right foot and expertly picked out the bottom corner with a low drive.

Soon afterwards, former Brewer Luke Hinsley managed to get free and head in unmarked to level matters, but Taddy were not to be denied.

With 87 minutes on the clock, Palit drove forwards and slid the ball in behind for Sanyang, who timed his run to perfection before calmly rounding the advancing goalkeeper and slotting into an empty net, 2-1.

The drama wasn’t over there and, in the aftermath of what proved to be the game’s decisive goal, Sheffield defender Joshua Burns was shown a second yellow card for dissent and the visitors were reduced to 10 men.

Almost nine minutes of injury-time followed, though Tadcaster stood firm and held on to their precious lead to finally earn their maiden win.

