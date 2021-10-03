Oldham Athletic 1 Harrogate Town 2: Advertiser player ratings

Jack Diamond celebrates after firing Harrogate Town into a 29th-minute lead at Oldham Athletic. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed as they recorded a first victory in five attempts.

Mark Oxley 6.5 - Managed to get a hand to Harry Vaughan's strike which led to Oldham’s goal and saw his woodwork rattled a couple of times on what was a fairly quiet afternoon for the stopper.

Ryan Fallowfield 6.5 - Got himself high up the pitch from right-back on many occasions to help support Town attacks. Played a clever pass to Alex Pattison in the build-up to the opening goal.

Alex Pattison drives at the home defence.

Will Smith 7 - Looked assured on his return to the starting line-up. Was particularly impressive in the air.

Connor Hall 7.5 - A dominant display by Town’s in-form centre-half. Produced a vital goal-line clearance on half-time, which was the highlight of a good afternoon's work.

Warren Burrell 6.5 - Ran into trouble a couple of times in the first half, but the Harrogate left-back became more and more comfortable with Oldham’s threat as the game went on.

George Thomson 6.5 - His shift from right midfield to a midfield three helped Weaver's team get a foothold in the game, partially down to his accurate passing from this position.

Josh Falkingham 6.5 - The skipper was busy early on trying to get about the Oldham players while the hosts were on top and he did have some joy in doing so.

Alex Pattison 7 - His excellent first touch and driving run from midfield created the Sulphurites' opener, with his side having looked second-best up to that point. Replaced by Lloyd Kerry 11 minutes into the second period.

Jack Diamond 7 - Offered some bright moments going forward and was in the right place at the right time to convert Pattison’s pull back to open the scoring. Replaced by Simon Power in the 79th minute.

Luke Armstrong 8 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN - Had a quiet first half by his standards, but was back to his best for the second, carrying Town forward by constantly running the channels and getting a goal that his hard work deserved. The Oldham centre-halves could not cope with him at times.

Jack Muldoon 6.5 - Not involved for large parts, but still managed to play his part in both of Harrogate's goals, making a near post run for the first and linking well with Kerry during the build-up for the second.

Substitutes:

Lloyd Kerry (on for Pattison, 56) 6.5 - On for Pattison on 56 minutes., An early booking didn’t stop him helping Town assert their dominance. Provide an assist for the all-important second goal.