Now is the time for Harrogate Town to carry superb away form into their home fixtures, insists Simon Weaver

Simon Weaver has stressed that now is the time for Harrogate Town to carry their superb away form into their home fixtures.

Harrogate Town have not won on home soil since beating Salford City in late September. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites, who entertain Swindon this Saturday, have won each of their last four League Two matches on the road, but are without a victory at the EnviroVent Stadium since they beat Salford City on September 23.

Since that 3-2 success over the Ammies, they have been turned over by Crewe Alexandra, Mansfield, Stockport County and AFC Wimbledon in front of their own fans and also suffered an EFL Trophy loss at the hands of Accrington Stanley.

By contrast, Town have been performing well and winning regularly away, overcoming Walsall at the Bescot Stadium last weekend courtesy of George Thomson’s late strike.

Harrogate Town forward Abraham Odoh on the attack during last Saturday's 1-0 win over Walsall at the Bescot Stadium.

A much-changed Harrogate side did lose out 2-0 at Carlisle in the EFL Trophy in midweek, though Weaver is insisting that his players have to use their recent run of league results as a catalyst for much-needed improvement on home soil.

"The big thing now, and I said this in the changing room immediately after the Walsall game, is that this has to be the moment,” he said.

"We've gone up to 14th in the table, we're three points from ninth now in a very tight league, but we've had these moments before this season and not quite carried the away form into a home win.

"You feel like the people who can't get to away games must be scratching their heads and thinking ‘have they really won away again?’, because our home form isn't anywhere near as good as it can be.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver watches on.

"We can't take it lightly. We've been hurt at home, we've set up opportunities in front of good crowds at home and now we've got a fixture this week where we've got to take advantage of that feel-good factor around the changing room and on the training ground.

"In terms of the league momentum, it will be a game-changer if we go on and gobble up three points at home. We need to start fast on Saturday, get the crowd on our side and hopefully we can have another feel-good week.”