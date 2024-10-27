Notts County 1 Harrogate Town 0: Narrow loss to high-flyers won't 'define' Sulphurites' season

Stephen Duke-McKenna in action during Harrogate Town's 1-0 League Two defeat at Notts County. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver said he was naturally “disappointed” to lose at Notts County on Saturday afternoon, but doesn’t think that a narrow defeat to a team he expects will be promoted automatically from League Two this term will “define” Harrogate Town’s season.

The Sulphurites were beaten by Alasanna Jatta’s close-range finish in the 58th minute of a contest that the high-flying home side dominated.

Just as was their case during their midweek defeat to top-of-the-table Port Vale, Town once again adapted a cautious approach, ceding possession and offering very little as an attacking force throughout.

But Weaver was quick to stress that such a game-plan was necessary against such strong opposition and insisted that there is no need to be too upset by the nature of this latest loss.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver watches on at Meadow Lane.

“I don’t think that narrow defeats to Notts County and Port Vale are going to define our season,” the Harrogate boss said. “There are other games that we have to take points from that will see us okay.

“We are obviously disappointed to lose any game of football but we have lost by narrow score-lines against two teams who are probably going to be promoted automatically. They have such strong squads.

“It’s not being negative about our own situation, we have got to be realistic. We are trying to be hard to beat and have conceded two goals from open play in five [league] games through being resilient and organised.

“We were hard to break down and we stayed in the game. There were moments where we needed to show more quality on the ball to be able to upset them, or to keep the ball.

“The moment which has ended up in the goal was frustrating for us because we knew that the game would open up later on, which it did, but we couldn’t capitalise, I’m afraid.”

The first-half of Saturday’s game was virtually one-way traffic with David McGoldrick, Jatta and Josh Martin all coming close to putting Notts ahead without quite managing to hit the target.

The second period continued in similar vein, Nick Tsaroulla doing well down the right before hanging up a cross to the back post where Jatta capitalised on Town defenders Anthony O’Connor and Zico Asare both seemingly losing their bearings, taking a touch on the edge of the six-yard box before firing past Belshaw.

The Harrogate goalkeeper then did extremely well to keep out efforts from Lewis Macari, Jatta and George Abbott as the hosts looked to finish the game off.

Town only really threatened a response in the dying minutes, Matty Daly shooting narrowly wide from outside the box, while Ellis Taylor saw a strike saved by Alex Bass.

On whether his side did enough when they had the ball or showed sufficient ambition in attack, Weaver replied: “When you lose a game, you always think ‘could we have done a bit more?’.

“The reaction [to falling behind] was positive. We could have snatched a draw by staying in it and then counter-attacking. Fair play to the lads, we had a big push in the last 10 minutes.

“We have to keep believing, and keep demanding from the players in training to be able to get closer to going toe-to-toe with such quality opposition.

“We’ve got some good footballers, who we just have to keep driving on to get better and better and believing so that we can actually surprise people by dominating games. But, it’s difficult, just ask the other 10 teams in the bottom half.”

Saturday’s defeat sees Town drop to 17th place in the League Two standings.