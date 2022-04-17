Northampton Town v Harrogate Town: Sulphurites down to the bare bones

Aaron Martin has been recalled from his loan spell with FC Halifax Town. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The injury-hit Sulphurites have just 14 senior players confirmed as definitely being available for selection following Good Friday's disastrous defeat to Swindon.

Not only were they beaten by a 4-1 scoreline, but they also lost Alex Pattison (hip) and Ryan Fallowfield (groin) during the game, with the latter now ruled out for the rest of the season.

The former Hull City right-back joins fellow defenders Lewis Page and Lewis Richards, midfielders Josh Falkingham and Brahima Diarra and goalkeeper Mark Oxley on the long-term casualty list.

Influential midfielder Alex Pattison started for Harrogate Town in Saturday's 4-1 home loss to Swindon, but did not reappear for the second half.

And Town's problems do not end there, with Pattison, veteran Lloyd Kerry and on-loan Middlesbrough striker Calum Kavanagh all likely to miss out at Sixfields.

"As long as the 11 who finished the Swindon game are okay then at least we have 11 for Northampton," Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"I doubt that Patto, Lloyd Kerry or Calum Kavanagh will be available. I really don't think they will. We are down to the bare bones.

"The positive is that Jack Muldoon and Simon Power came through on Friday because those two being able to play isn't something that we anticipated halfway through last week.

"We need bodies don't we, so it was good to see those two back. Simon really made a positive impression off the bench. Nobody doubts his capabilities, it's getting him on the pitch that is the problem."

Experienced centre-half Leon Legge wasn't included in Town's matchday 16 against Swindon, but Weaver has confirmed that he is available for selection at Northampton.

And Harrogate's manager does now have one additional body at his disposal having recalled powerhouse centre-forward Aaron Martin from his loan spell with National League outfit FC Halifax Town.

The 30-year-old made just five brief substitute appearances for the Sulphurites in League Two prior to linking up with the Shaymen in January.

He started five games on the bounce immediately after signing for Halifax and scored one goal, but has not featured since late February due to illness, and more recently a chest infection.

Martin was however deemed fit enough to be named on the bench against Altrincham on Friday, though he did not make it onto the field.