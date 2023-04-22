Kazeem Olaigbe celebrates after firing Harrogate Town into an early lead at Northampton Town. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites still require one more point from their remaining three fixtures to mathematically guarantee their place in the Football League for another year, however second-from-bottom Hartlepool United's home loss to Crawley has left them needing a miracle to survive.

Simon Weaver's men remain six points clear of the drop zone after the weekend's results, meaning that Pools must win both of their last two games and are reliant on Town losing all of theirs for them to have any chance of survival.

But, crucially, United also require a highly-improbable 17-goal swing in goal-difference if they are to overtake the North Yorkshiremen in the table.

Harrogate travelled to high-flying Northampton full of confidence following their comprehensive 3-0 success over Walsall in midweek, a victory which extended their recent unbeaten run into a sixth match.

And they picked up where they left off on Tuesday night, with Kazeem Olaigbe netting for the second game in succession to put the visitors in front with just three minutes played.

Goalkeeper Mark Oxley’s long clearance was diverted into the path of the on-loan Southampton attacker by Luke Armstrong, and he calmly fired beyond Lee Burge and into the bottom corner.

Town were however pegged back seven minutes later when David Norman applied the finishing touch to Mitch Pinnock's dangerous corner-kick.

Sam Hoskins' clinical finish having been played through on goal by Kieron Bowie then saw the Cobblers move ahead midway through the opening period.

And Bowie himself volleyed home a Pinnock cross in added-time at the end of the first half to put second-placed Northampton in control.