The Sulphurites are without a win in five league matches, have lost their last four on the bounce and were thrashed 4-0 at Newport County on Saturday – their second defeat by the same scoreline in succession following their FA Cup exit at the hands of Luton Town earlier this month.

Add in the fact that Town have failed to secure three points at home since October 9, managing just one solitary draw in five attempts, and the picture looks fairly bleak heading into this weekend’s showdown with Oldham Athletic.

But, experienced midfielder George Thomson insists that there is no crisis of confidence at Wetherby Road.

“I 100 per cent believe we can get results in this division. I go into every game in League Two thinking that, and I know that the rest of the boys do too,” the 29-year-old told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“Newport was obviously really bad and the dressing room was very downbeat after that game. It was one of those matches where you desperately want a fixture on the Tuesday to try and put it right straight away.

“But, as down as we were after that game, and even though we have had to wait a full week, we have that opportunity to bounce back against Oldham on Saturday.

“The mindset here hasn’t changed. Yes, the Newport defeat was a heavy one, but we’ve been in nearly all of the other games we have lost. The margins have been fine more often than not, so we don’t feel as if we are too far away.

“We still believe that we have got what it takes and have the ability in our squad to get ourselves right back up the table and challenge like we did during the early months of the season.”

Rock-bottom Oldham head to the EnviroVent Stadium without a goal in three matches and without a win in six in all competitions.

The last time the Latics tasted victory in the league was on November 20, three days before Town's most recent three-point haul, achieved courtesy of a 2-0 success on the road at Carlisle United.